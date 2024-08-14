Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Hits New 1-Year High at $130.86

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $130.86 and last traded at $130.62, with a volume of 47001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $129.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on INGR. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Ingredion Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total transaction of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,695 shares of company stock worth $3,349,275 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingredion

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loews Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,706,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 73,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,943,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 154.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47,225 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

