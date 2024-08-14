InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF) Trading Up 5.3%

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 303,904 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,573% from the average daily volume of 11,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.
