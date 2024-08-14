Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 318.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INO. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $7.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. The stock has a market cap of $204.44 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 0.89. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,238.91% and a negative return on equity of 88.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $605,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $184,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5,943.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 37,857 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

