Insider Buying: OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director Buys 3,009 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin bought 3,009 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.67 per share, for a total transaction of $68,214.03. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,716.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OneWater Marine Stock Performance

Shares of OneWater Marine stock traded down $0.88 on Wednesday, reaching $22.99. 49,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,407. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $368.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($1.01). OneWater Marine had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $542.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONEW has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, OneWater Marine presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Institutional Trading of OneWater Marine

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in OneWater Marine by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in OneWater Marine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.

Featured Stories

