Insider Selling: CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) EVP Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,747.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:CXW traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. 1,166,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.87. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $490.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.87 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.
CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
