Insider Selling: CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) EVP Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,747.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. 1,166,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.87. CoreCivic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.40.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $490.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.87 million. CoreCivic had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CXW has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

