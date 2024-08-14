Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 2.8%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.83 and last traded at $19.89. Approximately 14,274,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 51,771,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTC. Wedbush reduced their price target on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intel by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,384,507 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,878,572,000 after buying an additional 31,575,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Intel by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,591,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,071,308,000 after acquiring an additional 13,035,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Intel by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,074,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $807,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140,835 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

