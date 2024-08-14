Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($1.36) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Wedbush lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.36) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.14). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.98) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.58.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $22.41 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $19.37 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.81.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 447,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 68,334 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after buying an additional 18,987 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,019,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,347,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,514,000 after buying an additional 155,579 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

