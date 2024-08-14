Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR) Short Interest Down 54.2% in July

Interactive Strength Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,600 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the July 15th total of 143,200 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Interactive Strength Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of TRNR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,180,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,195,568. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. Interactive Strength has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $71.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $380,160.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.53.

Get Interactive Strength alerts:

Interactive Strength (NASDAQ:TRNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($26.80) EPS for the quarter. Interactive Strength had a negative net margin of 4,007.36% and a negative return on equity of 101,636.09%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.

About Interactive Strength

Interactive Strength Inc, doing business as FORME, operates digital fitness platform that provides connected fitness hardware products and related accessories in the United States. The company offers the Forme Studio, a fitness mirror with touchscreen display; and the Forme Studio Lift, a fitness mirror and cable-based digital resistance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Strength Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Strength and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.