International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) & MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK) Financial Survey

MetaWorks Platforms (OTCMKTS:MWRK – Get Free Report) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MetaWorks Platforms and International Money Express’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MetaWorks Platforms $410,000.00 1.08 -$5.65 million N/A N/A International Money Express $666.16 million 0.81 $59.51 million $1.67 9.90

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than MetaWorks Platforms.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MetaWorks Platforms N/A -249.65% -79.17% International Money Express 9.02% 43.75% 11.41%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.1% of MetaWorks Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of International Money Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for MetaWorks Platforms and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MetaWorks Platforms 0 1 0 0 2.00 International Money Express 0 2 4 0 2.67

International Money Express has a consensus price target of $24.17, indicating a potential upside of 46.20%. Given International Money Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than MetaWorks Platforms.

Summary

International Money Express beats MetaWorks Platforms on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MetaWorks Platforms

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. provides blockchain and Web3 development platform. It offers turnkey set of services for companies to develop and integrate blockchain and cryptocurrency technologies into their business operations. The company provides business development and technical services; blockchain and technology program management services; customer development services; business launch services; and post-business launch support services. The company was formerly known as CurrencyWorks Inc. and changed its name to MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. in August 2022. MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Fairfield, California.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

