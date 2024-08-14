International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance
Shares of THM stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $85.55 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.19.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Tower Hill Mines
International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than International Tower Hill Mines
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What is a Special Dividend?
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.