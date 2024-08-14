International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

Shares of THM stock opened at $0.43 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The company has a market cap of $85.55 million, a PE ratio of -21.50 and a beta of 1.19.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THM. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 51,018 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,878,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 28,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,416,000. 54.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

