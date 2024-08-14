Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) PT Lowered to $1.50 at HC Wainwright

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

Intrusion Trading Up 11.8 %

NASDAQ:INTZ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 194,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,189. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $6.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.54. Intrusion has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intrusion will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc, a cybersecurity company in the United States. The company offers its customers access to threat intelligence database, which contains the historical data, known associations, and reputational behavior of Internet Protocol addresses. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a zero trust reputation-based Software as a Service solution that inspects and kills dangerous network connections.

