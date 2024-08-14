Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.
Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. On average, analysts expect that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.
