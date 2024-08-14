Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Inuvo stock opened at $0.28 on Monday. Inuvo has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.21 million during the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. On average, analysts expect that Inuvo will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inuvo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Inuvo, Inc. ( NYSE:INUV Free Report ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,495,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.93% of Inuvo worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the advertising technology and services business primarily in the United States. It sells information technology solutions to brands, agencies, and large consolidators of advertising demand (platforms). Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time.

