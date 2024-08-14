Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.62

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 11217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
