Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $20.62

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.62 and last traded at $20.61, with a volume of 11217 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.46.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSCP. SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,068.4% in the second quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,592,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,178,000 after buying an additional 2,542,635 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,576,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,784 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 146.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,321,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,030,000 after purchasing an additional 784,590 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,044,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after purchasing an additional 748,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy & Cox purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $14,492,000.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

