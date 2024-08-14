Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 91.2% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the July 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSMU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. 22,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,782. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.