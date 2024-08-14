Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 91.2% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the July 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. 22,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,782. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

