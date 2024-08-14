Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Down 91.2% in July

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMUGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 91.2% from the July 15th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMU traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.03. 22,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,782. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $22.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

