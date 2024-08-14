Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 129,527 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 199,032 shares.The stock last traded at $24.85 and had previously closed at $24.90.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 63.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.