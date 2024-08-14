Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Short Interest Update

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,600 shares, an increase of 9,563.6% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,008,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 64,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 16.1% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 102,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ IPKW opened at $40.57 on Wednesday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $41.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.53 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $89.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile
The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
