Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Up 268.2% in July

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 268.2% from the July 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $380,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KBWP traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.77. 11,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,205. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $110.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.46 and a 200-day moving average of $103.72.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3064 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

