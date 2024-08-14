Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on September 4th

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.
Invesco has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 45.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.
Invesco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
