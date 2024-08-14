Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on September 4th

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Invesco has increased its dividend by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 45.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.6%.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IVZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

