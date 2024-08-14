InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Update

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the July 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,853. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74.

Get InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 56,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.