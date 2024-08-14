InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX) Short Interest Update

InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 78.0% from the July 15th total of 41,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BSCX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,853. InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.88 and a 200-day moving average of $20.74.
InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2033 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2033. BSCX was launched on Sep 20, 2023 and is issued by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvescoBulletShares2033 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.