Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2024

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERVGet Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 15,067 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 88% compared to the average daily volume of 8,008 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Aegis upgraded Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Institutional Trading of Serve Robotics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Serve Robotics stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERVFree Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. PFG Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Serve Robotics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Serve Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SERV traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.87. 20,432,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,454,421. Serve Robotics has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $24.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.16.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERVGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Serve Robotics will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

