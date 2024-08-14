Investors Buy Large Volume of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Call Options (NYSEARCA:URTY)

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,426 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 289% compared to the average daily volume of 624 call options.

ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTY traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.50. 834,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,998. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a fifty-two week low of $25.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.27.

Get ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URTY. IMC Chicago LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 597.1% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 141,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 121,500 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 525.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 2nd quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Russell2000

The ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (URTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies. URTY was launched on Feb 11, 2010 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.