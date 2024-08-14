IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $65.60

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.60 and last traded at $65.60, with a volume of 20412 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IPGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $127.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.40.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 2.4 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.01.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $257.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IPG Photonics

In related news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $83,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,978.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AM Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

