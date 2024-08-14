IQ-AI (LON:IQAI) Trading 8.7% Higher

IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI – Get Free Report) shot up 8.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.28 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). 408,627 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 744,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.15 ($0.01).

The firm has a market cap of £2.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.63.

About IQ-AI

IQ-AI Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides clinical treatments to patients in the field of medical imaging diagnostics primarily in the United States. It develops ready-to-use software applications for the healthcare industry; and provides technology solutions in the field of kidney stone analysis and prevention, as well as offers consulting services.

