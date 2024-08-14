iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Lifted by Friedenthal Financial

Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 2.4% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

STIP stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $100.13. 417,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,184. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $100.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.20.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

