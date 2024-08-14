iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) is Lauer Wealth LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lauer Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,735 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Lauer Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Lauer Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.78. 3,100,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,948. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.38 and its 200-day moving average is $115.51.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3154 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

