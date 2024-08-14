iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.39

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.39 and last traded at $48.39, with a volume of 11790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.29.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 280,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 169,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 610.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 968,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,636,000 after acquiring an additional 832,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 45,820 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

