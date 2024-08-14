iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.66

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.66 and last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 20494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.61.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.25 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the first quarter worth $52,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 18,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,095,000.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.