iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Kure Advisory LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Kure Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Kure Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 21,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 93,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,732,000.

IJR traded up $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,941,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.90.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

