iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,218 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $100.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,925,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,102,062. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.32.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

