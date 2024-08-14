iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,820 shares during the last quarter.

ESGD stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.00. The stock had a trading volume of 20,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,266. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.79. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

