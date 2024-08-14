iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SUSL traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.94. 30,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,869. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $71.94 and a one year high of $101.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average is $93.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2159 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
