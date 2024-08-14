iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 46.1% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SUSL traded up $1.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.94. 30,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,869. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a one year low of $71.94 and a one year high of $101.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average is $93.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2159 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUSL. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Sweeney & Michel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

