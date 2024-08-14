iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Holdings Raised by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF accounts for 0.1% of MCIA Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 938.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.
Shares of ICLN traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,549,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,443,224. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $16.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
