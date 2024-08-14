iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.75

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.75 and last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 18780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,137,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,131,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 90,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.