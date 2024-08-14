iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sets New 12-Month High at $50.75

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.75 and last traded at $50.75, with a volume of 18780 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a 200 day moving average of $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.8301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
