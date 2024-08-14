iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $124.23. The stock had a trading volume of 98,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,451. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.64 and a 200 day moving average of $121.27. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $97.40 and a twelve month high of $129.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

