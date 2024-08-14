iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Purchased by Foguth Wealth Management LLC.

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,822,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,898,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,018.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

IYM traded up $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $139.30. 9,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,743. The firm has a market cap of $640.78 million, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $119.22 and a twelve month high of $149.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.65.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.