iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYH. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,653. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.27 and a fifty-two week high of $64.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.85.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

