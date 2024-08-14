iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,225 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $12,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000.

IHI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.90. The stock had a trading volume of 354,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,102. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

