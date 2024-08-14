IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 838 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 225.7% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $119.42. 6,905,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,268,434. The stock has a market cap of $470.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average of $113.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

