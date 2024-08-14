James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on JHX. Macquarie upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st.

JHX traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.77. 233,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.71. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $41.98.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $991.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. James Hardie Industries’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,023 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

