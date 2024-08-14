Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

Jarvis Securities plc (LON:JIM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Jarvis Securities Trading Up 1.3 %
LON:JIM traded up GBX 0.68 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 53.68 ($0.69). The stock had a trading volume of 21,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,614. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 59.77 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 63.02. The company has a market capitalization of £24.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.14 and a beta of 0.37. Jarvis Securities has a one year low of GBX 44.98 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 125.90 ($1.61).
Jarvis Securities Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jarvis Securities
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Jarvis Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jarvis Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.