JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) & Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Head to Head Survey

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) and Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.5% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of JBG SMITH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Extra Space Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Extra Space Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JBG SMITH Properties $579.65 million 2.56 -$79.98 million ($1.39) -12.08 Extra Space Storage $3.16 billion 11.13 $803.20 million $4.49 36.96

Analyst Ratings

Extra Space Storage has higher revenue and earnings than JBG SMITH Properties. JBG SMITH Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extra Space Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for JBG SMITH Properties and Extra Space Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JBG SMITH Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00 Extra Space Storage 2 5 5 0 2.25

JBG SMITH Properties currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential downside of 13.64%. Extra Space Storage has a consensus target price of $160.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.18%. Given Extra Space Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Extra Space Storage is more favorable than JBG SMITH Properties.

Volatility and Risk

JBG SMITH Properties has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extra Space Storage has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

JBG SMITH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Extra Space Storage pays an annual dividend of $6.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. JBG SMITH Properties pays out -50.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Extra Space Storage pays out 144.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. JBG SMITH Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares JBG SMITH Properties and Extra Space Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JBG SMITH Properties -25.40% -6.64% -2.69% Extra Space Storage 25.82% 5.43% 3.02%

Summary

Extra Space Storage beats JBG SMITH Properties on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Approximately 75.0% of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, which is anchored by four key demand drivers: Amazon's new headquarters; Virginia Tech's under-construction $1 billion Innovation Campus; the submarket's proximity to the Pentagon; and JBG SMITH's deployment of 5G digital infrastructure. JBG SMITH's dynamic portfolio currently comprises 14.2 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily, and retail assets at share, 99% of which are Metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 8.8 million square feet of mixed-use, primarily multifamily, development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, D.C. The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands. The Company offers customers a wide selection of conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. It is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

