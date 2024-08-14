Jito (JTO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $286.62 Million

Jito (JTO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Jito token can now be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Jito has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Jito has a total market cap of $286.62 million and approximately $42.15 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jito Token Profile

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 124,553,853.3 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.47451295 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 215 active market(s) with $61,830,866.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

