Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by TRUE Private Wealth Advisors

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,020,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 34,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 27,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.51. 3,230,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,538. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Daiwa America lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

