Jon Stenberg Purchases 4,090 Shares of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA) Stock

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) CEO Jon Stenberg bought 4,090 shares of Citizens stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $11,165.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,542.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, August 8th, Jon Stenberg purchased 3,514 shares of Citizens stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $9,136.40.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Jon Stenberg acquired 4,580 shares of Citizens stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.59 per share, with a total value of $11,862.20.

Citizens stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,418. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $139.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.16. Citizens, Inc. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $3.69.

Citizens ( NYSE:CIA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.59 million. Citizens had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Analysts anticipate that Citizens, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Citizens by 26.8% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 418,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 88,415 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Citizens during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 121,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

