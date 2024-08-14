JOST Werke (ETR:JST) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.55

JOST Werke SE (ETR:JST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €37.55 ($41.26) and last traded at €40.00 ($43.96), with a volume of 15136 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.30 ($42.09).

The firm has a market capitalization of $596 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €43.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

JOST Werke SE manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubetonic systems, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, king pins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders; and axle systems and its spare parts.

