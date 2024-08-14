JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Holdings Raised by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,747 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:JEPQ traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,884,469. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $44.95 and a 52 week high of $56.18.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.4268 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

