Julie A. Mattlin Purchases 2,000 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2024

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $194,095.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Civista Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,938. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $250.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.82. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Civista Bancshares

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Further Reading

