Julie A. Mattlin Purchases 2,000 Shares of Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Stock

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) Director Julie A. Mattlin bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,095.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Civista Bancshares Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CIVB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,938. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $250.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.82. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Civista Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Civista Bancshares from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares Company Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

