Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

Juniata Valley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JUVF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830. Juniata Valley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01.

About Juniata Valley Financial

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Juniata Valley Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services primarily to small and mid-sized businesses in central and northern Pennsylvania, the United States. The company accepts personal checking, club, money market deposit, savings, individual retirement, business checking, payroll direct deposit, and demand and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

