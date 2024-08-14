Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF) to Issue $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Juniata Valley Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:JUVF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.
Juniata Valley Financial Stock Performance
Shares of JUVF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830. Juniata Valley Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01.
About Juniata Valley Financial
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Juniata Valley Financial
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Juniata Valley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniata Valley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.