Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Jushi in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jushi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Jushi’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.
Jushi Price Performance
Shares of JUSHF opened at $0.65 on Monday. Jushi has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -1.05.
Jushi Company Profile
Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Jushi
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.