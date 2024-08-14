Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Jushi Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) – Analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Jushi in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jushi’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Jushi’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Jushi Price Performance

Shares of JUSHF opened at $0.65 on Monday. Jushi has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of -1.05.

Jushi Company Profile

Jushi ( OTCMKTS:JUSHF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Jushi had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 5,529.11%. The business had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.15 million.

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

