KE (NYSE:BEKE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.06 EPS

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $2.06, Briefing.com reports. KE had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $23.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KE Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BEKE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.95. 4,858,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,178,225. KE has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of -0.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays upped their target price on shares of KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

